After 30 Year-long-career, Guess Actress Ramya Krishnan's Net Worth

Heroine, villain, goddess, or sex worker, actress Ramya Krishnan has aced every character with her acting prowess. She essayed the role of Vijaya Muthuvel Pandian in the recently released film Jailer headlined by Rajinikanth. The film is reigning supreme at the box office and has earned more than Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Ramya has completed 30 years as an actress in films and television. According to unconfirmed reports, the veteran net worth of the veteran actress is Rs 98 crore. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment industry and reportedly earns Rs 3-4 crore per film. And it goes without saying that she also earns a significant amount, from endorsements and brand deals.

According to the critics, Ramya Krishnan’s career trajectory continues to see an upward trend, due to her willingness to experiment with different types of characters. She has amassed a devout fan base in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi states. She also played the titular role in the TV series Vamsam which ran for over four years and crossed over 1,000 episodes.

Currently, Ramya is all set for her much-anticipated film Guntur Kaaram, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film revolves around Guntur Karam who is the kingpin of the mafia in Guntur city. The film will also explore a romantic angle to the story of this mafia leader as to how he falls in love with a journalist. This journalist will be shown working to expose the illegal activities in the city.

Guntur Kaaram also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sreeleela, Mukesh Rishi and others. It was originally slated to be released on the big screens on January 13, 2024. Now the release date has been changed to January 12.

Ramya Krishnan will also act in the film The Legend King Lalitaditya, directed by Jayant Paranji. It is currently in the pre-production stage and nothing substantial is known about it. Actresses Parnika Chandak and Pranshi Mahajan have also been roped in for the film.