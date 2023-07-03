After A String Of Exits, Kerala BJP Gets A TV Star

The political landscape in Kerala took an unexpected turn as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a significant boost in its ranks. After a period of exits, the party experienced a moment of motivation on Sunday, July 2, when a group of leaders from the Janata Dal, an ally of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), defected and joined the BJP. Among the notable individuals making the switch was Sujith Sunder, a television director who had previously aligned himself with the Left fold. This move signifies a noteworthy development in Kerala’s political dynamics and highlights the BJP’s growing influence in the state.

Sujith Sunder, the director of Chandanamaza was earlier the state council member of the Janata Dal. His joining the BJP, in conjunction with several other senior Janata Dal officials, gains prominence due to the significant timing as three eminent personalities from the industry recently, cleaved their ties with BJP.

Veteran Malayalam directors Rajasenan and Ramasimhan recently declared their decision to quit the BJP while actor Bheeman Raghu has also insinuated that he wants to quit the BJP. Ramasimhan was a state committee member of the party whereas the other two were party candidates in the previous assembly elections.

“We have realized that there is no sense of democracy in the Left front," said Sujith Sunder about his decision to quit the left-wing party. “We were not allowed to express our opinions on various matters in the alliance. Unfortunately, even those who became ministers from our party tend to keep silent and play second fiddle to the major parties of the alliance.”

Though Sujith chose to remain silent on why the other three great personalities have left the party, he has shown confidence in himself as being able to work for common people since he has been part of the television industry serving the family audience.