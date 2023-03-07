Telugu star Ram Charan’s popularity has skyrocketed massively after the phenomenal success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor, who is currently promoting RRR for the Oscars in the US, is reportedly in the talks with the makers of Jawan for a special appearance.

If a report in Siasat.com is to be believed, Tollywood superstar Ram Charan may join Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s directorial. If this deal materialises, this would be the first time that Charan and SRK will be sharing the screen space. Interestingly, Charan will also make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The makers of Jawan had earlier approached Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun for the role, according to multiple reports. However, both actors declined the role due to prior commitments.

It was reported that director Atlee had reached out to the Pushpa actor with a small but crucial part in the film. However, Allu Arjun reportedly turned down the offer due to numerous reasons, one of which is Pushpa 2.

“Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa," an insider said.

Allu Arjun has begun shooting for Pushpa 2 in parts. While the film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in crucial roles, it is also rumoured that Sai Pallavi has been roped in for a pivotal part.

As for Jawan, the action thriller went on floors earlier last year. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

