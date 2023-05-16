After Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan Is Set To Make Her Debut At Cannes 2023

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is set to grace the red carpet at the highly-anticipated Cannes Film Festival 2023, joining the ranks of other prominent Indian celebrities who have represented the country at the prestigious event. While it is reported to be her first appearance at Cannes, the schedule for the event remains unclear as of yet. But it seems Sara Ali Khan is extremely excited to add this flamboyant feat to her film career.

Previously, there was an update about actress Anushka Sharma joining the list of Cannes debutantes and it had garnered major traction on the internet. The Chakda Xpress fame is not only gearing up to reign the red carpet of the French Riviera but is also reportedly scheduled to present an award honouring women. It is said Anushka Sharma will deliver the accolade alongside Hollywood veteran Kate Winslet.

Who else besides Sara Ali Khan will attend Cannes 2023?

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma, the buzz has it that former Miss World Manushi Chillar and actress Esha Gupta are also set to join the list of Cannes debutantes this year. In addition to this, reports also suggest Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anek fame Andre Kevichusa, and social media influencers Ruhee Dosani and Dolly Singh will be seen representing India at the French Riviera this year. Meanwhile, what magic Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai creates this year on the red carpet is also much-anticipated. The Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 16 and extend till May 27 this year.

Last year, actress Deepika Padukone was enlisted as one of the jury members of the prestigious festival.

What’s next for Sara Ali Khan?

Though her itinerary for Cannes 2023 remains unclear, Sara Ali Khan has multiple interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. She last shared the screen space with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in the bloody mystery-thriller Gaslight. She is now set to appear alongside Uri fame Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s romantic-comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke. The recently released trailer of the film gives fans a closer look at the plot that chronicles the life of a middle-class married couple’s decision to divorce each other and the family drama that follows later. Besides this, Sara Ali Khan also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project in her kitty.