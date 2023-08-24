After Being Trolled For Chandrayaan-3 Tweet, Prakash Raj Posts This On Mission's Success

Prakash Raj, who has acted in a number of films in the South Indian film industry as well as Hindi cinema, is currently making headlines for his latest tweet following the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on Wednesday evening. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the actor penned a note that read, “Proud moment for India and for humankind. Thank you, ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander, and to everyone who contributed to making this happen…May this guide us to explore and celebrate the mystery of our universe."

PROUD MOMENT for INDIA and to Humankind.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿Thank you #ISRO #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander and to everyone who contributed to make this happen .. may this guide us to Explore and Celebrate the mystery of our UNIVERSE .. #justasking— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 23, 2023

The post became viral in no time. Netizens flooded the comments section with their opinions. Although some were positive, most of them were poking fun at the actor. One of the Twitter users shared a cartoon sketch that portrayed the actor spitting at the spacecraft, but it landed on his face instead. Sharing it, he wrote, “Another one for you, joker." Another one commented, “We know how you are feeling right now, commie! " “Don’t pretend. We all know how upset you must be. I hope you’ve burnol at your place," wrote a third user.

A few days back, Prakash Raj caused a stir on the internet with his other tweet regarding Chandrayaan-3. He made fun of the lunar mission and dropped a cartoon image of a man wearing a vest and lungi, pouring tea. Sharing it he wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by Vikram Lander. Wowww. Just asking."

After sharing the post, the actor received huge criticism for his sarcastic jibe at ISRO.

Later, the actor retweeted his post and wrote, “Hate sees only hate. I was referring to a joke of Armstrong times celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala Which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? If you don’t get a joke, then the joke is on you. Grow up."

Hate sees only Hate.. i was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times .. celebrating our kerala Chaiwala .. which Chaiwala did the TROLLS see ?? .. if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking https://t.co/NFHkqJy532— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was recently seen in the horror comedy film Kunjamminis Hospital. The film was directed by Sanal Devan and also featured Nyla Usha, Indrajith Sukumaran and Sarayu Mohan in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language action comedy film Madha Gaja Raja.