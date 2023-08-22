After Captain Miller, Dhanush To Collaborate With Arun Matheswaran Again

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller has wrapped its shooting and has moved on to its post-production stage. The film is directed by Rocky and Saani Kaayidham fame director Arun Matheswaran. Dhanush is set to join hands again with Arun for his next film. The project will be bankrolled by Dhanush himself under his home banner Wunderbar Films.

The production house shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday. The official statement reads, “We are elated to sign the visionary Arun Matheswaran for our next venture starring Dhanush sir." The CEO of Wunderbar Films and manager of Dhanush, Sreyas tweeted, “Elated to start work on this biggie with Dhanush Sir and the visionary Arun Matheswaeran."

Retweeting the tweet, Dhanush said that he is looking forward to the upcoming film.

The untitled film will be the third collaboration between Dhanush and Arun Mathesawaran after Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller. At this stage, it is unclear what genre the new film would be, who would be in the star cast or when it is likely to go on floors. The National-Award-winning actor has already started working on his second directorial which is tentatively titled D50. The film went to its production stage last month.

Coming back to Captain Miller, the film is set in the 1930s or 1940s and centred on the conflict between Indians and the British. The historical thriller also features Shivarajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Sandeep Kishan in pivotal roles. The team is planning to release Captain Miller in cinemas on December 15, this year.

Apart from this, Dhanush will be seen in a project alongside Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by Sekhar Kammula. He is also working again with director Anand L Rai in Tere Ishk Mein, after Raanjhanna. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the film is gearing up to go on the floors in November. It is said to be extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh and the female lead is yet to be finalised.