After Confirming Relationship With Jisoo, Ahn Bo Hyun Reveals His 'Ideal Type'

Days after revealing that he is dating BLACKPINK member Jisoo, South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun got candid about what love means to him. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released series See You In My 19th Life, was talking about his character Moon Seo-Ha when he spilled beans about his ideal partner. Not just this but in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, Ahn Bo Hyun claimed that love is family for him. While elaborating on his ideal type, the actor said his partner should be the one who respects all the elders in general. Koreaboo quoted him as saying, “Respecting the elders and having good manners, that’s my ideal type. Not only respecting their own parents but being respectful to all elders in general.”

Before this, on August 3, Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency announced that the Itaewon Class actor is dating Blackpink’s Jisoo. Soon after this, Jisoo’s agency confirmed the announcement. Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment said that the couple have “positive feelings” and they are trying to get to know each other. A report in Soompi quoted YG Entertainment as saying, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.” Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment also revealed, “They are getting to know each other.” It was also reported that the lovebirds were spotted at Jisoo’s home. This is the first time that Jisoo has been linked up with someone. Their fans are nothing but thrilled. Needless to say that the declaration took the internet by storm.

Coming back to See You In My 19th Life, Ahn Bo Hyun in conversation with The Indian Express has admitted that essaying the role of Seo Ha was not a cakewalk. However, as an actor, the role “was a meaningful experience where I could tap into myself and express the many emotions”. The actor added that in order to grow and exhibit “new aspects” of himself, he has “always strive to take on various characters.”

Lee Na-jeong’s directorial See You In My 19th Life concluded its 12-episode series with stellar ratings. Apart from Ahn Bo Hyun, the series also featured Hye-Sun Shin, Ha Yoon-Kyung, Ahn Dong-Goo, Cha Cheong-Hwa and Bae Hae-Sun in prominent roles.