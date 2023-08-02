After Divorce, South Actress Niharika Konidela To Embark On A New Chapter In Her Career

Actress-producer Niharika Konidel has made headlines once again. Two years after her grand marriage to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, the couple has decided to part ways, and recently, the news of their divorce was a trending topic.

While the exact reason behind their separation remains undisclosed, it is evident that Niharika’s life has undergone a transformation after her divorce. Seemingly undeterred by the challenges, the talented actress has decided to explore daring career pathways and delve deeper into the world of cinema.

Post her separation, Niharika has shifted her focus towards creative ventures and has already made her mark as a producer, actively involved in the development of several web series. Her latest venture, the movie Samantha, has garnered attention, showcasing her versatility as a producer.

The latest buzz surrounding Niharika’s career revolves around her return as a female lead on the silver screen. Reports suggest that she is keen on collaborating with a young director for an upcoming film. But despite the script is ready, there have been rumours that the Mega House family, to which Niharika belongs, may be hesitant about casting her as the lead actress. Speculations abound that the family is opposed to her comeback in front of the camera.

Niharika’s professional journey began with the movie Oka Manasu, and she later appeared in Muddappu Avakai and Suryakantham. Although her debut movie received positive reviews, subsequent films did not fare as well at the box office. This led Niharika to take a step back from acting and explore her skills as a producer, which proved to be a successful move.

Notably, even after her marriage, Niharika continued her involvement in the industry by producing a web series under her banner. But following the end of her marriage, she appears to be determined to embrace a fresh start and return as the leading lady in a new project.

Despite rumours of opposition, Niharika seems resolute in her decision and is prepared to face any challenges that may come her way. With her talent, dedication, and passion for cinema, she is undoubtedly set to impress audiences once again.