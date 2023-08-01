CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Fahadh Faasil's Menacing Role In Maamannan, Fans Demand Stand-alone Movie
2-MIN READ

After Fahadh Faasil's Menacing Role In Maamannan, Fans Demand Stand-alone Movie

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 15:18 IST

Chennai, India

Fans showered Fahadh Faasil with appreciation on social media.

Fahadh Faasil’s character Rathnavel garners attention as Mammannan tops trends on Netflix.

Mari Selvaraj’s latest political thriller Maamannan created quite a buzz after its release in the theatres on June 29. The movie was recently released on the OTT platform, Netflix and now has been garnering more attention from viewers. As per the national OTT trends, Maamannan ranked first in terms of viewership. And we come bearing proof.

The writer and director of the Maamannan movie shared a tweet which read, “Trending 1in India on Netflix, Maamannan.” The compelling storyline along with power-packed performances by the celebrities, Maamannan’s villain blew the minds of the audience. The viewers were impressed with Fahadh Faasil’s astounding portrayal of a cruel and vicious person and have been hailing praises for him.

A comment read, “You did a great job portraying a cruel person with utmost perfection.

Fahadh Sir did an extraordinary job fulfilling your expectations. Ignore all the negatives and stand high you both.”

Fans loved his character of Rathnavel so much that they are demanding a stand-alone movie of him. A user wrote, “Within one day, you made Rathnavel character as Mammannan (empire) of Tamil Nadu. As fans, we request you to do a stand-alone film for Rathnavel’s character.”

One user pointed out how a villainous character, who was shown as a casteist, is now being hailed by the audience. The comment read, “Backfired badly. You made him a cult figure Mari. Too much of anything is bad.”

Mammannan stars Keerthy Suresh as a social activist, while Fahadh Faasil’s Rathnavel is shown as a vicious politician who hails from a wealthy family and the ruling case. His character is shown to be at loggerheads with Mammannan and his son Athiveeran.

The Tamil movie is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and has an interesting cast ensemble including Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh. Reportedly, the movie made Rs 52 crore at the box office in only nine days. The makers declared the movie to be the actor’s one of the most amazing performances in his career.

first published:August 01, 2023, 15:18 IST
