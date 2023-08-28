After Gadar 2, Anil Sharma To Bring Out Apne 2 With Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra?

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma is currently enjoying the record-breaking success of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer film. In only 12 days since its release, the film crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. It is now anticipated that the film may cross the record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan at Rs. 540 crore in India and Rs. 1000 crore globally. While the film-maker is riding high on the success of Gadar 2, he is already gearing up to direct another film, with his son Utkarsh Sharma as well as Nana Patekar. Not only that, he will also be bringing out the much-awaited sequel to Apne.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Anil Sharma’s next will most probably go on the floors from November. The source revealed, “Anil Sharma had an idea for a film featuring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma for a while now and following the success of Gadar 2, he is ready to take this film on floors. It’s currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in November this year. It’s a commercial drama, and the filmmaker plans to shoot it in Mumbai, and Goa among other places."

After he completes this film, Anil Sharma will focus on Apne 2 with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and Dharmendra. The plot of the film is locked and it will be ready in the due time to go into production,"The basic plot of Apne 2 is locked and Anil Sharma will get into the full-fledged development by next year and then take the film on floors."

Meanwhile, talking about his most recent outing, teleased on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. During an #AskSRK session, the Jawan actor admitted he did watch the film and also shared his review. “Gadar 2 dekhi aapne," a fan asked. Shah Rukh replied, “Yeah loved it!!"

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.