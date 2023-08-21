After Gadar 2 Success, Maa Tujhhe Salaam Starring Sunny Deol To Get A Sequel

Sunny Deol shows no indications of slowing down with his latest blockbuster, Gadar 2. The film continues to dominate theatres as fans rush to watch the reunion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, while there were reports that Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is in the pipeline, the makers of Maa Tujhhe Salaam announced the second installment of the film.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan shared the captivating poster of the film on social media. The poster is adorned with the film’s title, tricolour, and unforgettable dialogue. In the original Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Major Pratap Singh (played by Sunny Deol) became an unforgettable character, with his iconic dialogue, “Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge. Kashmir maangoge toh cheer denge," etching itself into the history of Indian cinema. For the sequel, the filmmakers have ingeniously tweaked this memorable line: “Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge. Kashmir maangoge toh Lahore bhi cheen lenge." However, the star cast of the film is not unveiled.

"दुध मांगोगे तो खीर देंगे,कश्मीर मांगोगे तो लाहौर भी छीन लेंगे" - Major Pratap Singh💥💥As promised, here's the BIG announcement💥💥MAA TUJHE SALAAM 2 to go on floors soon. Get ready for another patriotic, action entertainer…coming soon in CINEMAS!#MaaTujheSalaam2… pic.twitter.com/QWHV1ncsFp — Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) August 20, 2023

Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement for the film. The original Maa Tujhhe Salaam hit theatres mere months after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it reaped remarkable benefits at the box office. The film featured a dynamic cast, including Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and Tabu. The film narrated the story of Major Pratap Singh (Sunny Deol), stationed in the embattled region of Kashmir, fighting adversaries from across the border. With Albaksh (Arbaaz Khan) joining the fray against his former employer’s anti-national agenda, and the riveting presence of Tabu as Captain Sonia Khanna, the movie was a blend of patriotism, action, and emotion.

Interestingly, the poster for Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 only credits producer Mahendra Dhariwal, leaving the director’s identity under wraps. As the anticipation continues to mount, fans are fervently speculating about the creative vision and direction this sequel will undertake.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released 22 years after the release of the first part of the film. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as lovers Tara and Sakeena in the sequel.