CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Home » Movies » After Gadar 2 Success, Maa Tujhhe Salaam Starring Sunny Deol To Get A Sequel
1-MIN READ

After Gadar 2 Success, Maa Tujhhe Salaam Starring Sunny Deol To Get A Sequel

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 10:21 IST

Mumbai, India

First part of the film featured Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan and Tabu in the lead. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

First part of the film featured Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan and Tabu in the lead. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The poster was tweeted by trade analyst Atul Mohan on August 20. It consists of the film’s title, a tricolour and a bold dialogue.

Sunny Deol shows no indications of slowing down with his latest blockbuster, Gadar 2. The film continues to dominate theatres as fans rush to watch the reunion of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Meanwhile, while there were reports that Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is in the pipeline, the makers of Maa Tujhhe Salaam announced the second installment of the film.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan shared the captivating poster of the film on social media. The poster is adorned with the film’s title, tricolour, and unforgettable dialogue. In the original Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Major Pratap Singh (played by Sunny Deol) became an unforgettable character, with his iconic dialogue, “Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge. Kashmir maangoge toh cheer denge," etching itself into the history of Indian cinema. For the sequel, the filmmakers have ingeniously tweaked this memorable line: “Doodh maangoge toh kheer denge. Kashmir maangoge toh Lahore bhi cheen lenge." However, the star cast of the film is not unveiled.

Fans rushed to the comment section and shared their excitement for the film. The original Maa Tujhhe Salaam hit theatres mere months after the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and it reaped remarkable benefits at the box office. The film featured a dynamic cast, including Sunny Deol, Arbaaz Khan, and Tabu. The film narrated the story of Major Pratap Singh (Sunny Deol), stationed in the embattled region of Kashmir, fighting adversaries from across the border. With Albaksh (Arbaaz Khan) joining the fray against his former employer’s anti-national agenda, and the riveting presence of Tabu as Captain Sonia Khanna, the movie was a blend of patriotism, action, and emotion.

Interestingly, the poster for Maa Tujhhe Salaam 2 only credits producer Mahendra Dhariwal, leaving the director’s identity under wraps. As the anticipation continues to mount, fans are fervently speculating about the creative vision and direction this sequel will undertake.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released 22 years after the release of the first part of the film. Directed by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as lovers Tara and Sakeena in the sequel.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Sunny Deol
first published:August 21, 2023, 10:07 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 10:21 IST