Varun Dhawan Faces Backlash For Jokingly Biting Bawal Co-star Janhvi Kapoor's Ear, Photo Goes Viral

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 08:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor during a promotional shoot for their upcoming movie Bawal.

Varun Dhawan is facing criticism for allegedly being 'overly touchy-feely' with his Bawal co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved Bollywood stars of this generation. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Bawal along with Janhvi Kapoor. The film’s trailer, which released a few days back, has received a positive response on social media. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s onscreen chemistry is being praised by their fans and the general audience. However, the duo’s recent promotional photoshoot for their movie has not gone down well with a section of netizens.

Some people were not happy with Varun’s poses in the photoshoot. In one of the pictures, Varun can be seen jokingly biting Janhvi’s ear while holding her from the waist. Even though evidently Varun was being goofy, not many users were impressed by his antics. As soon as the images from the photoshoot went viral on Reddit, netizens began criticising Varun and even reminded him of Gigi Hadid kissing controversy.

One user said, “Varun is a good actor but unbearable during promotions." Another one wrote, “Bruh this type of stuff is fine only when you are playing a character onscreen and not offscreen."

Umm whattt by u/Worth_Put7897 in BollyBlindsNGossip
A screenshot of netizens’ comments under Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional photoshoot. (Courtesy: Reddit)

Earlier, Varun Dhawan faced immense backlash for allegedly kissing American supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage allegedly “without consent". However, Varun had clarified on Twitter that it was “planned". Despite his statement on the matter, the actor was subjected to a volley of criticism.

Soon after Varun’s statement, Gigi had reposted the viral video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true." Later, Varun had also re-shared Gigi’s Instagram story and called the American supermodel “sweetest" and the “cutest".

