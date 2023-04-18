After Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor To Share Screen With RRR Star Ram Charan For Her Second Telugu Movie

Here is an interesting and unofficial update about Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The two are likely to share the screen space soon in a new Pan-India movie with a Kabaddi sports backdrop. Sana Buchhi Babu, who rose to fame with the Telugu movie ‘Uppena’, is going to direct the movie and Oscar award winner AR Rahman is going to score music for the much-awaited movie.

Once the update is officially confirmed by the filmmakers, the above said is going to be Janhvi Kapoor’s second movie in Tollywood as well as South India. It is learned that the makers went through several names to pair opposite Ram Charan in the movie but finally decided to go ahead with Janhvi Kapoor.

According to the insiders, Ram Charan is going to play a dual role in the movie whereas Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as a lady love to one character of his characters. ‘Sita Ramam’ fame Mrunalini Thakur will also act beside another character of RRR star in the movie. However, it should be noted that the official announcement regarding the film or its cast has been made as of now.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has also been working with RRR fame NTR’s 30th movie under the direction of ‘Srimanthudu’ fame Koratala Shiva. Recently, Janhvi opened up about the project at the India Today Conclave when she said, “Literally counting down the days (to the film’s shoot). I message the director (Koratala Siva) every day. Working with Jr NTR has been a dream. I recently re-watched RRR. The magnitude of charisma that he has. To be able to share screen space with him will be one of the biggest joys of my life.”

Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has been demanding Rs 5 crore as her remuneration for NTR 30 whereas her remuneration is said to be Rs 3.5 crore in Bollywood.

