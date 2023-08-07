After Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi To Star With Varun Dhawan In Atlee's Next; Details Inside

The wait is over for fans of the immensely talented Wamiqa Gabbi as the producers have officially confirmed her association with renowned filmmaker Atlee’s highly-anticipated next Hindi production. Wamiqa is all set to be part of the dream cast alongside Varun Dhawan.

The untitled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on 31st May 2024.

Having proved her mettle in the industry with some remarkable performances in Grahan, Mai and recently released “Jubilee" Wamiqa Gabbi is all geared up to make her presence felt once again with this much talked about project. With her unmatched talent and dedication, Wamiqa is poised to captivate the hearts of audiences in this Atlee production.

Written by the talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his critically acclaimed film “Kee," the movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. With such a power-packed combination of directorial brilliance, a stellar cast, and a compelling storyline, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.

Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee”.

Apart from this, Wamiqa is currently busy shooting for next in Budapest, and she awaits the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series - Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley and a film directed by Vishal Bharadwaj with Netflix titled Khufiya co-starring Tabu, Ali Fazal among other names. The film is expected to release later this year.