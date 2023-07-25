After Juhi Parmar, Mira Kapoor Takes Dig At Margot Robbie's Barbie, Says 'Hollywood Can't Do...'

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Kapoor, is seemingly unimpressed by Greta Gerwig’s latest film Barbie, which stars Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Mira, who watched Barbie recently, took a sly dig at the movie on her Instagram Story.

Sharing a photo of Margot and Ryan’s dance sequence from Barbie, Mira wrote: “Hollywood this… Hollywood that… Well, Hollywood can’t do song-and-dance like Bollywood can!"

Mira Kapoor’s comments come hours after TV actor Juhi Parmar slammed the makers of Barbie for “inappropriate language" and “sexual connotations". Juhi wrote an open letter to Barbie, detailing her experience of taking her 10-year-old daughter to watch the Hollywood movie.

She wrote in the caption, “A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours!"

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie earned a whopping USD 155 million (approximately Rs 1,271 crores) in the USA over the weekend, making it the highest-grossing movie for a female director. Barbie has also scored the largest opening weekend of 2023.

The box office clash of Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, dubbed ‘Barbenheimer,’ has become a pop culture sensation, with moviegoers around the world thronging theatres in large numbers. Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt, has collected around USD 80.5 million (approximately Rs 660 crores) in the US.