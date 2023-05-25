After Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Takes Auto Ride, Tells Paps 'Arrey, Aaj Meri...'; Watch Video

A few days after Kartik Aaryan was spotted taking an auto home, Sara Ali Khan was spotted jumping into an auto. The actress, on Wednesday night, had joined Vicky Kaushal and the team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke for a song launch. Dressed in a bright pink outfit, Sara was all smiles at the event. However, post the event, Sara’s car did not turn up, forcing her to take an auto home.

However, it didn’t seem to bother her. Sara, who has previously rode autos and even taken the metro and local trains to reach places on time, stepped into the auto with one of her team members and headed home. When a paparazzo asked her the reason behind taking the auto, the actress simply replied, “Arre, gaadi nahi aayi (My car didn’t come)."

Once dropped to her home, she sweetly thanked the auto driver and even posed for a selfie with him. The video has got much attention, with a few were seen praising her. “Thik hi publicity ho ya kuch… She is sweet n behaved so well… I personally like her simplicity," a social media user wrote. “Har bar overacting nahi hoti bahut bar sach bhi hota hai…she look sweet by Nature," another added. “OMG she is really down to earth very nice love you Sara," a third user wrote.

Sara and Vicky are on a promotional spree. The actors recently made their way to Rajasthan, where they met a family of 170 people and enjoyed a meal with them. They were also seen shopping in the local markets. The duo also recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.