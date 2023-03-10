After the massive success of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Devarakonda will reportedly collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for another project. Sandeep is currently busy shooting for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

According to Siasat.com, Sandeep has already informed Vijay about the script, and the actor has given a “green signal” to the project. However, if you’re wondering if Arjun Reddy’s sequel is in the works, the answer is no. As per reports, the film will not be Arjun Reddy’s second instalment. Instead, the director is working on a completely new storyline that promises to captivate audiences. The film’s production won’t start until Sandeep Vanga and Allu Arjun have finished their work on AA-23.

Vijay is currently filming for his upcoming project Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The team recently welcomed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the sets with a cake. Kushi director shared glimpses on Twitter and described Samantha as a “fighter” as she returned to the sets. He stated that she was back on the sets. “The Fighter Samantha Prabhu is back to Kushi sets. Everything is going to be beautiful.” In the photos, Samantha looks stunning in a pink suit In one of the pictures, she can be seen being welcomed with a cake and cutting it, standing beside Vijay and the team.

After starring in Mahanati, the film, Kushi, will mark the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. The movie’s title and poster were unveiled in May. In an Instagram post, Samantha said it would be a wonderful family event. After finishing the first schedule in Kashmir, Samantha revealed she had Myositis, a rare auto-immune condition, and the film’s production was put on hold. The movie is a romantic comedy-drama about a love story between an army officer and a regular Kashmiri girl in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Kushi, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s action-drama film JGM (JanaGanaMana). The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor in crucial roles. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on August 3, 2023. Post that, the actor will also star in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial film VD 12. Vijay was last seen in Liger, which turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, will don the directorial hat for the upcoming film Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

