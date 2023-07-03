After Maamannan's Success, Udhayanidhi Stalin Gifts Mini Cooper To Mari Selvaraj

Maamannan has been enjoying a successful run at the box office, pleasing both audiences and critics alike. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who serves as both the producer and actor in the film, has expressed overwhelming joy and gratitude for the positive response it has garnered. The success of the film, released on June 29, holds great significance for him, as Maamannan marks his final project before retiring from acting. The positive reception to the film has further reinforced the actor’s memorable farewell from the acting industry.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a gesture of gratitude and appreciation, decided to gift a luxury car to Mari Selvaraj, the director of Maamannan. This special gift serves as a token of recognition for Selvaraj’s contribution in ensuring Udhayanidhi’s final film received immense acclaim.

The gifted car is reported to be a mini Cooper with an estimated price range of Rs 40-45 lakh. The pictures capturing the moment between Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj have gone viral on social media, generating a positive response from fans and followers. This act of generosity further highlights the camaraderie and respect shared between the actor, producer and politician, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and the director Mari Selvaraj.

It’s heartening to know that the director’s entire family was present in the pictures, capturing the memorable moment. Udhayanidhi Stalin took to Twitter to share the images, clarifying that the gift of the luxury car was given from Udhayanidhi, the producer, rather than Udhayanidhi, the actor. This distinction emphasises his role as a producer for Maamannan, produced under his film production and distribution company, Red Giant Movies. It’s a wonderful gesture from Udhayanidhi Stalin to show his appreciation for Mari Selvaraj and the successful collaboration they had on the film.

His tweet reflects the discussions and impact generated by the film Maamannan among the Tamil community worldwide. He acknowledges the influence of leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Anna and Kalainar in shaping the thoughts of the younger generation, instilling self-respect and social justice ideals.

The film’s positive reviews indicate that the celebrations surrounding its success will continue for some time. It’s a testament to the film’s reception and the team’s hard work and dedication.