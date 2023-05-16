After Mahesh Babu's SSMB28, Now Title Of Jr NTR's Next Also Leaked? What We Know

Jr NTR is brimming with newfound vitality as a result of the love he received from around the world for his depiction of Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli’s RRR. With the film’s great Japan run and the recent Oscar win for the song Naatu Naatu, the actor is being eyed by producers for pan-India projects.

Now fans are gearing up to witness another on-screen epic with Jr NTR’s and Koratala Siva’s collaboration, tentatively titled NTR 30. Rumours and leaks around the film’s title suggest that the official name might be Devara. Along with the Telugu superstar, the film will also star Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film’s production house also announced in March this year that Hollywood visual effects artist Brad Minnich has come on board to handle the VFX of the film. Brad is known for supervising VFX in iconic projects such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman.

Now, another interesting update regarding the movie has surfaced on the internet that suggests that Telugu TV actress and Ashta Chamma fame actress Chaitra Roy will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan. Chaitra Roy has acted in many popular Telegu daily soaps like Aala Prasalam, Atto Attamma Koothuro, Adi Mahalakshmi, Okariki Ikei, and Manasuna Manasai. She started her acting career in the Kannada television industry in 2009 with the show Kusumanjali.

Koratala Siva had been going through a rough patch since his previous film Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, was a box office flop. He was swamped with financial settlement concerns and couldn’t concentrate on NTR 30 for a long time after the announcement of the film.

There were also rumours about the film being scrapped due to the director’s unfinished script but luckily the recent updates have reassured fans that the movie will indeed see the light of day. NTR 30 was announced almost a year ago on the actor’s birthday and this year fans may expect a huge update about the film on the same date.

While the announcements are sure add to the hype around NTR 30, the star cast is yet to be finalised. The team’s most recent update was regarding music composition. The composition sessions for NTR 30 with Anirudh Ravichander will commence at the end of November, according to the producers.