After Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena To Remarry; To Tie The Knot With Ira Trivedi in a Temple: Report

Film producer and Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband Madhu Mantena has given love another chance. Buzz is that he is all set to tie the sacred knot with yoga expert Ira Trivedi. The wedding will be taking place on June 11. According to a report in ETimes, Madhu met Ira 10 years ago. Keeping in mind the bride’s spiritual side, Madhu and Ira will tie the knot on June 11 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, Mumbai.

A close friend of Madhu also revealed to the news portal, “They want a temple wedding and not the usual 5-star hotel venue, surrounded by all their close family and friends. Yes, it is going to be large wedding. Although Ira is a private person Madhu is naturally gregarious and known to have a large circle of friends. He wants to share this blissful moment of his life with all of them.” Post wedding the couple will be hosting a party on June 12.

Madhu Mantena is known for producing hit movies like Udta Punjab, Queen, Lootera, and NH10, among many others. He was first married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. They got married in 2015, and after three years, they announced their divorce in 2018. It was in March of that year that the duo approached the Bandra Family Court to officially file a divorce.

Announcing their separation, the couple issued a joint statement saying, “After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time”.

They further added, “Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, ‘what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life”.

In 2019, they officially got divorced and moved on with their respective lives. Masaba is now married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. The couple got married in January this year.

