After Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh To Debut In Bollywood With Atlee; Signs Varun Dhawan Film?

Varun Dhawan has recently announced his next collaboration with Atlee and now reports are coming in that South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite the Bhediya actor. Well, nothing has been made official but Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that she will be seen in the lead role. To note, Nayanthara is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Pinkvilla has quoted a source saying, “Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that. The film features one more actress, and while Keerthy is already signed, the casting for the second is still underway.”

Keerthy Suresh has garnered immense praise for her exceptional performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She has managed to captivate audiences with her versatility and natural acting prowess in films like Miss India, Rang De, Vaashi, and Dasara. She is also a national award winner.

Talking about VD18, a source informed ETimes, “Varun Dhawan will start shooting for his Atlee film on July 16. The first schedule of the film is going to be shot on a set in Mumbai. Atlee will be on sets, barring the action and song sequences". Varun Dhawan shared that this much-awaited Atlee movie will release on May 31, 2024. It is also speculated that this upcoming project is a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which was also directed by Atlee.

Written and Directed by Kalees, produced by Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios), and presented by Atlee Kumar.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapor will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Bawaal centres around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary yet popular high school history teacher. Circumstances lead him to embark on the World War II trial in Europe, and he is compelled to bring his newlywed bride, Nisha, with whom he is quite distant. What follows is a series of events that put his marriage to the test and push him to confront his inner fears and turmoil. This film was shot in India and other international locations.

Apart from Bawaal and the untitled action film by Atlee, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the Indian spinoff of Citadel along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.