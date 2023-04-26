CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Nayanthara, Samantha To Get Temple Named After Her; Alleged Photo of Her Statue Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 21:41 IST

Hyderabad, India

A picture of the alleged idol at a temple being dedicated to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A fan in Andhra Pradesh is dedicating a temple to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the occasion of her upcoming birthday.

After Tamil actress Nayanthara, Telugu superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting a temple named after her. The Telugu star, who recently appeared in Shaakuntalam, will be turning a year older on April 28. On the occasion, a fan in Andhra Pradesh is naming a temple after her. A picture of the alleged idol has surfaced online.

According to a report by Sakshi and Pinkvilla, a fan named Tenali Sandeep is building a temple honouring Samantha in the Bapatla district as a gift for the Shaakuntalam actress on her birthday. The reports stated that the idol is being made at the fan’s house and will be unveiled later this week. In an alleged picture of the idol that has surfaced online, the fan has apparently made a massive idol of Samantha’s head which will serve as a centre piece.

It is reported that the fan has not met Samantha yet but is a fan of her work. He stated that it is not only her movies that he is a fan of but also looks up to her for her charity work which she does mainly via her foundation, Pratyusha Foundation.

A picture claiming to be the idol of Samantha being prepared for a temple dedicated to her goes viral on Twitter.

Samantha is yet to react to the fan’s sweet dedication to her.

Meanwhile, Samantha has been busy with her work. The actress was last seen in Shaakuntalam. The film opened to mixed reviews but did not fair as per expectations at the box office. The film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, allegedly struggled to even earn Rs 10 crores at the box office.

Samantha currently has two projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Citadel India with Varun Dhawan, a spinoff of the international version of Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, and she also has Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. This will mark her second film with the Telugu star.

