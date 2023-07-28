After Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi Imitates Rajasekhar In Bholaa Shankar

The upcoming movie Bholaa Shankar, featuring Chiranjeevi, has garnered considerable excitement among fans and viewers. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, and promotional efforts are in full swing. Recently, the makers unveiled the latest trailer of Bholaa Shankar, which has received a varied reception from the audience.

The trailer highlights the quintessential mass moments that Chiranjeevi is known for, such as dynamic dance sequences, intense fight scenes, elevating moments and impactful dialogues, all of which fans eagerly anticipate. Interestingly, a specific shot from the trailer has captured the interest of netizens and is rapidly gaining popularity on social media platforms.

In a particular shot from the trailer, Chiranjeevi seems to be imitating the distinct hand-waving style of actor Rajasekhar, which is well-known for his dance performances. This gesture has caught the attention of fans and netizens, sparking playful comparisons and discussions.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time Rajasekhar’s style has been imitated in a film. Previously, Pawan Kalyan had also replicated Rajasekhar’s dance moves and dialogues in the movie Gabbar Singh, leading to some controversy as Rajasekhar expressed his displeasure over the imitation. With Chiranjeevi’s imitation of Rajasekhar’s style in Bholaa Shankar, fans are eager to see if this will elicit any response from Rajasekhar himself.

According to a leaked video, Chiranjeevi playfully mentions how Pawan Kalyan has imitated his songs and dialogues in the past, and now it’s his turn to do the same. In the video, Chiranjeevi mimics the moves from Pawan Kalyan’s hit song Ye Mera Jaha from the blockbuster movie Kushi. He jokingly asks his co-star Rashmi how his brother’s song looks on him. Chiranjeevi also acknowledges that director Meher Ramesh might be unhappy if he finds out about the leaked video but hopes he understands it was all meant for some lighthearted fun.

It’s worth noting that the trailer provides only a brief glimpse, and the actual context of the scene in the film might be different from what is shown. Fans will have to wait until the movie’s release to see how this particular sequence unfolds and if there will be any reactions from Rajasekhar or others in the industry.