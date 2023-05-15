After Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana REVEALS She Froze Her Eggs 'Very Early' in Marriage

Telugu star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela has shared that she and her husband had decided to freeze her eggs “very early" in their marriage. The couple is expecting their first baby together. Upasana is due in July.

Upasana Konidela revealed that she and Ram Charan wanted to focus on their careers, and hence decided on egg freezing process. “Ram and I took a call very early in our marriage when it comes to storing our eggs. We definitely believed that for various reasons we need to focus on our careers at that point of time. Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship," Upasana told Mid-day.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Ram Charan in Zanjeer, revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs while she was filming for her TV show Quantico. The actress had said that she got the procedure done at the suggestion of her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple opted for surrogacy as Priyanka revealed that she had “medical complications".

In a podcast, Priyanka narrated the process of freezing her eggs. She said on UnWrapped Podcast, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated.”

“I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it,” Priyanka added.