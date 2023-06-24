After Producer KP Chaudhary, Bigg Boss Fame Ashu Reddy Involved In Tollywood Drug Case?

KP Chaudhary, the producer of Rajnikanth’s Kabali, has recently found himself embroiled in a drug case. Reports suggest that Krishna Prasad Chaudhary has been arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in the sale of drugs. While there is no confirmation regarding the case, a shocking revelation has surfaced, hinting at a possible connection between KP Chaudhary and Ashu Reddy, a well-known personality from Bigg Boss fame.

Ashu Reddy needs no introduction in the Telugu industry, as she gained popularity through her TikTok videos and subsequently participated in Bigg Boss Telugu, which further elevated her fame. In a recent series of events, she recently got entangled in a drug case linked to KP Chaudhary. According to reports, police investigations have unveiled a significant connection between KP Chaudhary and Ashu Reddy.

It is alleged that KP Chaudhary confessed to providing drugs to several famous superstars. His phone records reportedly show numerous calls made to Ashu Reddy, indicating a potential association between them. Additionally, explicit close-up photos of the two were discovered on his cell phone.

However, Ashu Reddy vehemently denies any involvement or association with the case. She has categorically dismissed the allegations as false propaganda, stating that she is not in a relationship with anyone. In a social media post, she warned against the public revelation of her phone number.

Ashu Reddy is a popular name in the Tollywood entertainment industry, known for her TikTok videos and her appearance in Bigg Boss Telugu. She made her film debut in Chal Mohan Ranga, alongside Nithin, and has also gained attention for her bold interviews with Ram Gopal Varma. Ashu has showcased her comedic skills in a Comedy Star Show and has worked as a television program anchor. Living a lavish lifestyle, she resides in a luxurious bungalow.

While the case involving KP Chaudhary and Ashu Reddy continues to unfold, their alleged connection has sparked significant interest and speculation within the industry and among the public.