After Rajinikanth's Jailer, Shiva Rajkumar Is Heading For Another Blockbuster Hit Ghost

One of the most bankable stars from Sandalwood, Shiva Rajkumar has numerous projects in his kitty including M. G. Srinivas’ directorial Ghost. The heist action thriller is special for more than one reason. This is the first time that a Shiva Rajkumar film will be released in five languages - Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Apart from this, the previews of the film, including the teaser have received an overwhelming response from the audience. Produced by Sandesh Productions, Ghost will see Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash, and M. G. Srinivas in prominent roles.

Movie buffs were in awe of Shiva Rajkumar in Rajinikanth’s Jailer as the reformed criminal Narasimha, who helps the protagonist (Rajinikanth). Everything about him from his walking style to his body language, to his dialogue delivery was simply mind-blowing. Released in Tamil with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, Jailer has surely raised expectations for Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost.

OTT platforms are generally reluctant to strike a pre-release deal for post-theatrical streaming rights when it comes to Kannada movies. However, the latest reports suggest that the Ghost has managed to secure a deal with Amazon Prime Video even before its release in the cinema halls. However, the makers are yet to confirm this.

On the other hand, Shiva Rajkumar’s Ghost will be locking horns at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. Both the much-awaited projects will be reaching the cinema halls on October 19th this year. With both these South stars enjoying a loyal fanbase it would be exciting to see which of these films manages to perform better at the box office.

Ghost will reach the audience in two parts, laying the foundation of the Srinivas Cinematic Universe. M. G. Srinivas will be reprising his role as Mahesh Das from Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. Ghost. During a Twitter Space conversation with a fan group, M. G. Srinivas revealed that Birbal would be in Ghost and vice versa. He added that this will allow for a steady flow of story-telling for the next 10-15 years. While Mahendra Simha is on board the team as the cinematographer, Deepu S. Kumar is the editor. Arjun Janya has provided the tunes for Ghost.