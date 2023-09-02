After RRKPK, Dharmendra Locks His Next With His Favourite Director; Shares Pic From The Sets going with this instead

CHANGE LANGUAGE
After RRKPK, Dharmendra Locks His Next With His Favourite Director; Shares Pic From The Sets

September 02, 2023

Dharmendra lip-lock sequence with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also grabbed attention of audience.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has garnered a lot of praise for his performance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama has been loved by fans. And now the actor has shared some good news with his fans. He has announced his next film. The details have not been revealed but he has shared a photo from the set.

Taking to his X handle, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, hope you liked me in Rocky aur Rani …. Now with good wishes from you all and his blessings. I am starting a new film with one of my favourite director.” In the photo, we can see Dharmendra sitting on a chair wearing a yellow colour kurta and pyajama. He is smiling for the camera. Well, the news has surely left his fans excited. One of the fans wrote, “Yeah Paji we Loved you in #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.Best Wishes for your upcoming film.” Another wrote, “Best of luck.”

Take a look here:

Apart from the chemistry between the lead pairs Ranveer and Alia, what caught the audience by surprise was a lip-lock sequence between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. In a particular scene, the two star-crossed lovers meet after years of separation. In the scene, everything around them comes to a standstill as Dharmendra sings the popular retro song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals their reunion with a passionate kiss.

For the first time in an exclusive conversation with News18, Dharmendra opened up about the kissing scene. He said, “I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time they have even applauded it. I think people weren’t expecting it and it came very suddenly which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life In A Metro with Nafisa Ali and at that time too people had appreciated it."

After Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor is collaborating again with Johnny Gaddar director Shriram Raghvan for Ekkis, a biopic on a martyred soldier which also features Agastya Nanda.

first published:September 02, 2023, 21:03 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 21:03 IST