Fukrey 3 AVOIDS Clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Announces New Release Date

Ever since the announcement of Fukrey 3, fans have been excited to get an update about their favourite group of friends returning on the big screen. The Richa Chadha starrer that was previously slated to release in September this year has been postponed. The new development came hours after Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Jawan got the new release date.

Informing about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and informed the netizens about the same. His tweet read, “‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar."

‘FUKREY 3’ MOVES TO NEW DATE… #Fukrey3 - which was scheduled for release on #Janmashtami weekend [7 Sept 2023] - will now release on 24 Nov 2023… Directed by #MrighdeepSinghLamba and produced by #RiteshSidhwani and #FarhanAkhtar. pic.twitter.com/OMQTuB9mZD— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2023

For the uninitiated, Atlee’s upcoming pan-India film was rumoured to be postponed by several media reports. While some claimed that the film will release on the designated date only, others speculated that it was postponed until August. Shah Rukh Khan finally broke the silence and announced the new date of September 7 along with an invigorating motion teaser. During an AMA session, on being asked why the film is being delayed, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences."

Jawan is set to be his second release of the year, following the blockbuster Pathaan, which raked in Rs 1,050 crores globally. The film is generating a lot of buzz among SRK fans, who may also be in for a surprise cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. According to reports, Jawan revolves around a man motivated by a deep desire for revenge seeks to right the societal wrongs and fulfill a promise he made years ago. He finds himself pitted against a fearsome outlaw who has inflicted tremendous pain upon numerous individuals.

Speaking of Fukrey, the film has paved an incredible journey so far that gave the audience some of the most loved and iconic on-screen characters like Choocha, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban. The third installment of the most loved comedy will however lack Ali Fazal this time. Starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be produced under Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

