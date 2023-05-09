After Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa Opens Up on Being 'Sidelined' In Pollywood: 'I Had Seen Much Worse'

Sonam Bajwa enjoys massive popularity amongst fans thanks to her performances on the big screen and her social media presence. The actress sure knows how to create stir with her presence. But it did not come easy for Sonam. Talking about facing issues in her career, Sonam revealed that she was once side-lined in the Punjabi film industry. The actress said it did not affect her because she had been used to it since childhood. She opened up about how being successful in her career changed people’s behaviour towards her. This comes after Shehnaaz Gill shared her thoughts about feeling connected in the industry.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sonam Bajwa recalled her childhood experiences of being bullied for her skin colour. She said that she was discriminated against since, as a Punjabi, she was not fair enough. She mentioned how some of her relatives never invited her to their house. However, when she was successful in her work, their attitude towards her changed, but the actress had lost all respect. She added that everyone will respect you if you are successful in the industry or in society.

The actress said, “The only thing we can do is we don’t ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don’t understand why they were doing this."

Talking about being cornered in the Punjabi industry, Sonam Bajwa said that many times successful celebrities were given more importance, but it did not matter much to her as she had faced worse as a kid. She added, “I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn’t affect me much."

Earlier, another popular Punjabi film industry star, Shehnaaz Gill, had mentioned how she was completely cut off from the industry. Shehnaaz said she had kept her faith in God to show her a way.

Starting her career with the 2012 Femina Miss India pageant, Sonam made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck in 2013. She later secured the lead female character in the movie Punjab 1984. Recently, the actress was seen along with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi for ‘The Entertainers’ tour in the US.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here