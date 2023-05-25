After SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon Turn Cheerleaders For Juhi Chawla's Daughter as She Graduates

Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta recently graduated from the prestigious Columbia University. The proud mommy now took to her Instagram handle to share a bundle of pictures from the graduation ceremony.

The series of photos captured beautiful moments with her family. The first photo was a family portrait with Juhi and her husband Jay Mehta posing gracefully alongside their daughter and son. In the second image, Jahnavi proudly held a bouquet in her hand, donning her graduation coat, symbolizing her achievement. Another photo highlighted Juhi’s son, Arjun, donning one of his brightest smiles as he celebrated his sister’s graduation. The remaining pictures focused on Jahnavi, capturing her in candid moments. Sharing the photos, Juhi wrote, “Proud & Happy ❤️.”

Have a look at the photos :

On seeing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “Wohooo congratulations 👏😍.” Raveena Tandon too wrote, ‘Congratulations!!!!!’

Earlier, Shah Rukh, too, couldn’t hold his excitement on his good friend’s daughter graduating. Quoting Juhi’s tweet, he wrote, “This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz.”

This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

At a time when many star kids generally pursue a career in Bollywood, Juhi feels happy that her daughter Jahnavi likes staying away from the limelight. Earlier while speaking with News18, Juhi revealed that staying away from the limelight came quite naturally to her daughter. “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List,” she shares.

Speaking about Jahnavi’s interest, she shared, “She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in the web series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Ayesha Jhulka and Kritika Kamra.