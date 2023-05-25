After The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma Begins Shooting For Commando 4, Says 'There Will Be...'

Adah Sharma is basking in the success of her latest film ‘The Kerala Story’ that managed to gross over Rs 200 crores in a matter of weeks. The actress who was previously seen with Vidyut Jammwal in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced Commando series is determined to continue this streak with Commando 4. In her recent interview, Adah Sharma confirmed that she has already started shooting for the same.

During an interaction with PinkVilla, Adah Sharma shared, “I am doing Commando with him(Vipul Shah), where I again play Bhavana Reddy. So for the action fans, that’s still there. There will be more action and more comedy… that role stays as is in Commando.”

She added, “After that I don’t know, I hope they take me for something else that’s nice also. I think it’s really cool of Vipul Sir to trust somebody who has done Bhavana Reddy to do The Kerala Story, because there I am beating up all goons and here I am getting beaten up. So to cast someone like that, and not typecast me, like ‘she can do only action’. As an actor that feels very nice, if someone trusts you to do that.”

The actress also promised that Commando 4 will be action-packed, “There’s lots of action, and we again have Andy Long, who is Jackie Chan’s stunt director, doing the action (for Commando 4). So the action is also going to be quite cool, and they are using different objects as weapons. So there’s cool action, I don’t think I should say anymore.”

The first ‘Commando’ film, directed by Dilip Ghosh, was released theatrically on April 12, 2013. It was followed by two sequels, ‘Commando 2: The Black Money Trail’ in 2017 and ‘Commando 3’ in 2019.

As for Adah Sharma’s recent film, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has so far raised over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office.