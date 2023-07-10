Suresh Gopi-Biju Menon’s Upcoming Film Garudan Goes On Floors: Reports

After thirteen years of break, Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon are currently busy working together on the film titled Gurudan. They have acted together in several films like FIR, Kaliyattam, Randam Bhavan and Kichamani MBA in the past. Suresh Gopi took a break from films and was actively a part of politics and Biju Menon was seen working in the lead roles. Gurudan is directed by debutant Arun Verma and produced by Listin Stephen and scripted by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

The shooting started in Kochi Port Trust Offices, Suresh Gopi was the first to start and Biju Menon joined after he completed his shooting for Jis Jo. Suresh Gopi will be playing the character of Harish Madhav, whereas Biju Menon will be seen playing the character of Professor Nishant.

The last film they worked together failed at the box office titled Christian Brothers. According to the reviews, the plot didn’t have any storyline. The viewers felt that the movie was only watchable because of Suresh Gopi and Mohanlal’s acting. Popular writers Udayakrishna and Sibi K Thomas were also associated with the movie but it failed to create a mark among the audience.

Gurudan is a thriller film that tells a story between a police officer and a teacher. The crew believes it to be a rich film with changing moments. The production of the film will be taking place in Hyderabad and Kochi.

It includes cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Sreejith Sarang, and musician Jakes Bejoy. Actress Abhirani will also be seen playing a prominent role. Thomas will be seen as the executive producer and co-produced by Justin Stephen.

Siddique, Dileesh Pothan, Jagadeesh, Major Ravi, Nishanth Sagar, Jayas Jose, Ranjith Kankol, and Ranjini will be seen playing major roles in the film and the shooting span will be approximately 80 days.

In a recent interview, the director stated: Garudan’s music is eclectic. It includes both an inquiry and a courtroom scene. It’s a different movie. I don’t want to categorize it as a mass or a ‘class’ film just yet. It has its commercial components, and both performers have their levels of mass presence, so there’s always that temptation to assume that type of film. We’re attempting to make a fantastic film while adhering to the script."