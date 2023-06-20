Agastya Nanda Walks Far Behind Suhana Khan, Archies Cast as They Return from Brazil; Watch Video

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were seen returning from Brazil after launching the teaser of their debut film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, who was also with them in Brazil, The Archies is based on the comics and is set in the 1960s. While the stars of the film were seen having a ball in Brazil, they were in the bay earlier in the day and were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda were seen making their way out of the airport with Zoya Akhtar. While Suhana was seen upfront, joining her fellow cast members, Khushi followed her with a few other cast members. However, Agastya was seen far behind the group.

The actor was seen wearing a black bomber jacket with a match black tee and a hat. Suhana also rocked an all-black look. Meanwhile, Khushi was seen wearing an all-purple outfit. Watch the video below:

The Archies was announced last year and had everyone’s attention. While the first look had the internet divided, the teaser only feulled the debate further. People on the internet were seen debating over the project’s ‘relatability’ to Indian viewers.

For the unversed, set in the 1960s fictional hill station Riverdale in India, the trailer of Archies opens showing a vintage Pop Tate’s store serving milkshakes and burgers. Rather than dialogues, the video weighs high on music to portray emotions whether it’s enjoying freedom or going through a heartbreak. Chronicling the gang of six friends, the movie is a reimagined version of the American comic The Archies.

While many felt that it was promising an entertainment watch, a section of Reddit was not impressed, suggesting that they couldn’t relate to the content.

The Archies will arrive on Netflix soon, however, the exact release date is yet to be announced.