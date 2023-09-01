Agneepath To Dil Dhadakne Do, 5 Films That Beautifully Depict The Brother-sister Bond

The nation witnessed the celebration of the festival of Raksha Bandhan in the most enthusiastic manner recently. The festivities are far from over, as siblings are still catching up to have a blast on the occasion. Siblings are now exploring unique ways to celebrate their bond. Some of you may look for films to binge-watch with your siblings. Fret not! We have got you covered. Here are 5 Bollywood films that beautifully depict the brother-sister bond.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This Zoya Akhtar directorial is headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. Apart from the brave portrayal of gender discrimination and the complexities of relationships, the film beautifully displayed the bond between two siblings, Kabir (Ranveer Singh) and Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra). The relationship they share in the film is quite relatable. The film was released in 2015 and was a hit at the box office.

Sarbjit

Sarbjit is considered a film with a touching story. The film is based on the real-life story of Sarabjit and Dalbir Kaur. It unravels the life of Dalbir Kaur, who fights for her brother Sarabjit’s justice after Pakistan police arrest him over false allegations. The film featured Randeep Hooda as Sarabjit and Aishwarya Rai as Daljeet. The story of unconditional love between a brother and sister is a must-watch for every sibling.

Agneepath

The film revolves around a boy, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose parents are tragically murdered. He embarks on the journey to seek vengeance. Amid all this, he meets his sister who was lost in childhood. The film evokes poignant emotions emphasised by the heart-rending track Abhi Mujhme Kahi. As he endeavours to safeguard his sister, the movie unfolds an enthralling plot, leaving everyone emotional and stunned at the same time.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa

Actors Genelia D’Souza and Prateik Babbar portrayed a brother-sister duo in this film. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na depicted the bittersweet bond between them in the most beautiful way possible. Despite the contrasting personalities of both characters, the film perfectly explores the right blend of complexity and heartfelt emotions of the pious relationship.

Raksha Bandhan

The 2022 release has Akshay Kumar playing the protagonist. The film is based on the struggle of a brother who wants to get his four sisters married. The film also has Bhumi Pednekar playing the love interest of Akshay. Besides, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, and Smrithi Srikanth have also played pivotal roles in the film.