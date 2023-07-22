Agneepath To Mujrim, Hindi Films Inspired By Hollywood’s Cult Gangster Flick Scarface

The 1932-Hollywood film Scarface, starring the stalwart Al Pacino, is one of the most widely-loved classic films of all time. This gangster film gained cult status because of its raw portrayal of the drug lords and their world. Al Pacino plays the role of cocaine kingpin Tony Montana. His performance in the film is commendable. He plays a Cuban immigrant who takes over a drug cartel in this film, directed by Brian De Palma. Bollywood directors have sought inspiration from Scarface more than once. Let’s take a look at some of the hit Hindi films, which were reportedly based on Scarface.

Mujrim (1989) – This film revolves around Shankar (Mithun Chakraborty), who is jailed as a teenager. He finds himself unable to stay on the right side of the law ever since, despite his wife and mother’s requests. This film boasted an impressive cast starring Madhuri Dixit, Nutan, and Amrish Puri. Umesh Mehra has directed this film and it is currently streaming on Netflix.

Agneepath (1990) – Directed by Mukul Anand, this fiery film narrates the life of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan (Amitabh Bachchan). He seeks revenge for the killing of his father Master Dinanath Chauhan (Alok Nath) by Kancha Cheena (Danny Denzongpa). Amitabh had initially received criticism for his voice, but Vijay Dinanath Chauhan remains one of his memorable roles. Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Krishnan Iyer MA and won Filmfare Award under the best supporting actor category for this film.

Saathi (1991) - Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this film narrated the story of Suraj (Aditya Pancholi) and Amar (Mohsin Khan), who earn their living as conmen. Suraj’s character is based on the life of Tony Montana. Pancholi had catapulted to fame by playing this role and fans opined that this character was best suited for him. According to the reports, Mahesh Bhatt initially offered this role to Sanjay Dutt.

Atishbaz (1990) - Directed by Mukhtar Ahmed, Atishbaz was another Scarface-inspired film and revolves around Shamsher Singh Rajput (Shatrughan Sinha). Shamsher is shown earning his livelihood by criminal means and lives with his widowed mother and sister. KK Shukla and Armitage Trail were associated with Atishbaz as writers