Agnisakshi Actress Ishita Varsha’s Safari Diaries From Kenya Are Worth A Watch

Kannada television actress Ishita Varsha has carved a niche for herself after starring in the serial Agnisakshi. Her character Maya has been appreciated by the masses. Aside from acting, Ishita also seems to be an ardent travel buff. She recently embarked on a trip to the wild forests of East Africa’s Kenya with her friends and actresses Anupama Gowda and Neha Krishna. Ishita has been treating us with a bunch of pictures from her safari diaries on Instagram. Her latest streak of photos will make you want to pack your bags and set foot in the jungles.

Along with the snaps, Ishita penned a lovely note which captured her love for wildlife safaris. She wrote, “There’s something about safari life that makes you forget all your sorrows! Heartfelt gratitude for being alive!” Ishita exuded the vibes of a wildlife explorer dressed in a black ribbed crop top and a pair of black high-waist denim jeans. She layered her casual fit with a dark green shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Varsha 💝 (@ishitavarsha_official)

Ishita struck a series of poses for the clicks, stealing our hearts with her adorable smile. She sported an uber-cool pair of black sunglasses while in some pictures, the actress wore a simple black cap. Ishita sported zero makeup for her wildlife venture and completed her simple avatar with open hair.

Ishita has also dropped an Instagram reel that captured her in action. She can be seen shooting with a camera in hand from a jeep. The series of embedded pictures showed a striking bunch of photographs of a wild dog. “Game of lights and shadows!” she captioned her post. In another group of snaps, she posted breathtaking silhouettes of giraffes from Kenya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Varsha 💝 (@ishitavarsha_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Varsha 💝 (@ishitavarsha_official)

Ishita has time and again impressed us with her exceptional photography skills. At another time, when Ishita visited the famous Nagarhole National Park and Tiger Reserve, the actress seems to have undertaken multiple wildlife safaris to spot the wild animals in their natural habitat. For example, take a look at this gorgeous click of a cheetah, staring with its blue eyes into the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Varsha 💝 (@ishitavarsha_official)

On the work front, Ishita was last seen in the serial Agnisakshi. She has not revealed any of her upcoming projects so far.