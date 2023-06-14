Ahaan Panday Brutally Trolled For Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's ADHM Scene, Reddit Calls It 'Cringe'

After Ananya Panday, her cousin Ahaan Panday is gearing up to make his acting debut with none other than director Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films. If recent reports are to be believed, Ahaan Panday has been prepping hard for the last three years and he has been groomed by Aditya Chopra himself.

According to a source close to news agency IANS, the film that Ahaan Panday will be part of will go on floors in 2024. The source shared, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation, someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film."

Amid all of this, an old video of him is going viral on the internet. The video has Ahaan reenacting a scene from Karan Johar’s Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The original scene features Shah Rukh Khan. The dialogue goes like, “"Ek tarfa pyaar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai. Auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahin batti. Sirf mera haq hai iss pe."

Dissing his acting, one Redditor commented, “100000 points for the confidence that he shoots these videos and how these videos land on the internet If it were me, I would be embarrassed for my phone which has these videos, I would probably burn the phone’s chip so that the videos never see the light of day. These nepo babies have confidence bhai. Instead of that, maybe go act in a stage play, god forbid, engage with the low level people and act in dimly lit theaters for the love of the craft (sic)." Another compared him with cousin Ananya and wrote, “Ananya and Ahaan should do a movie together,let’s see who spoils the role better (sic)."

For the unversed, Ahaan Panday is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday’s nephew. Ananya is quite close to her cousin brother Ahaan and often shares pictures with him from family get-togethers. Their dance routine from cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding had gone viral on social media earlier this year.