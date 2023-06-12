Ahaan Panday To Make His Debut With Yash Raj Films? Here's What We Know

After Ananya Panday, her cousin Ahaan Panday is gearing up to make his acting debut with none other than Aditya Chopra, the head honcho of Yash Raj Films. If recent reports hold any merit, Ahaan Panday has been prepping hard for the last three years and he has been groomed by Aditya Chopra himself. The reports suggest that Ahaan will be launched under the YRF banner.

According to a source close to the news agency IANS, the film that Ahaan Panday will be part of will go on floors in 2024. The source shared, “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation, someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film."

The source further added, “Ahaan has shown that he chooses to stay away from the public gaze in recent years to only focus on improving his craft and that goes well with the YRF ethos because the company always bets on talent and sincerity. This is the reason why YRF has been able to produce the top stars of the country."

For the uninitiated, Ahaan Panday is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday’s nephew. Ananya is quite close to her cousin brother Ahaan. Back in August 2022, on Raksha Bandhan, she posted a series of pictures with a heartfelt caption. Calling him her “first friend", Ananya said, “For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh, my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaan…"

The Liger actress also picked up a gem from her memory trunk to wish her cousin Ahaan Panday on his 25th birthday. Ananya shared a video from her childhood days with Ahaan. “Never letting go of you..Happy Birthday my Ahaani!" she wrote along with the short clip. She even went on to share a priceless picture with Ahaan.