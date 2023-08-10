Ahead Of Chennai Day, A Look At 5 Tamil Movies Centred Around The City

Every year, on August 22, Chennai Day is celebrated to commemorate the founding of Chennai (then Madras City) in Tamil Nadu, India. Chennai is a vibrant city filled with colours, sounds and spectacular architecture that adds to its rich history and heritage. Many other elements of the city have been showcased on the silver screen. Here are some movies that have captured the true essence of Chennai. Let’s take a look.

Ghilli

Ghilli is a movie directed by Dharani and stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The movie is about a Kabaddi player named Velu. The movie is centred around Chennai and has portrayed the everyday life of youth who play Kabaddi in areas like Otteri.

Pudhupettai

Pudhupettai is helmed by Selvaraghavan and features Vijay Sethupathy, Dhanush and Sneha. This movie captured the lifestyle of the city and focused on politics as well. The movie was released in 2006 and was made in North Chennai. The movie is about a young boy, who after his mother’s death runs away and gets recruited by a gangster. He ends up becoming his right hand.

Chennai 600028

Chennai 600028 is yet another movie centred on Chennai. The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and the plot is based on the life of a Chennai youth, and it tells the story with the essence of comedy. The plot of the film is about a local cricket team that always fails to win the tournament. When a new player enters the team, things take a turn. The movie stars Nithin Sathya, Jai, Premgi Amaren and Aravind Prakash.

Madras

In 2014, a movie titled Madras was released. It is directed by Pa Ranjith. The movie focuses on the lives of the indigenous people of Chennai. It also captured the landscapes, politics and lifestyle of the people living in the city. The movie stars Karthi, Catherine Tresa, Hari Krishnan and many others.

Vada Chennai

Vada Chennai hit the theatres in 2018 and starred Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, Andrea Jeremiah and many others. Vada Chennai revolves around the lives of the people in the slums and how they keep fighting against the authorities, who try to take away their land.