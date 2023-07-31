Ahead Of Friendship Day, Sonalee Kulkarni Shares A Special Video Featuring…

World Friendship Day is around the corner, and three popular Marathi actresses decided to showcase their friendship ahead of this special occasion. Actresses Sonalee Kulkarni, Prarthana Behere and Sai Tamhankar have posted a video, where they can be seen singing an old Bollywood song for each other. The video has now gone viral. It was posted yesterday by Sonalee Kulkarni on Instagram. She talked about the need for such friendship in her caption, while posting the video. “This is called deep friendship - their deeds and your insult. May God give everyone such friends,” wrote Sonalee. In the clip, Sai Tamhankar and Prarthana Behere can be seen singing the popular Hindi song Ajeeb Dastaan Hah Ye, from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, which starred Meena Kumari in the lead role. As per the gestures of the actresses, it was clear that they were singing this song for Sonalee. The video shows Sai and Prarthana for the most part, as Sonali Kulkarni shows her face only towards the end.

This heartwarming clip is being loved by the netizens. They have showered their love and appreciation in the comments. One of the users called it “wonderful” and said, “It was great to see your real friendship in reel. You made my Sunday beautiful”. Many others appreciated this trio. One of the users commented on the video that every trio has one silent person, who usually records such videos. “I guess in all trio one is always introvert, non-dramatic and silent, who just record,” wrote the user.

Sonalee Kulkarni has been ruling the hearts of her fans with her exceptional performances. Apart from Marathi films, she has also appeared in popular TV shows such as Halla Bol, Comedy Chi Bullett Train and Dil Dosti Duniyadari.