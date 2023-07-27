Ahead Of Jailer Audio Launch, Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai From His Maldives Vacation

Rajinikanth has two releases ahead of him right now. One is the Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial Jailer and the other one is Laal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He wrapped up the shooting for both movies, which were being filmed simultaneously. Rajinikanth then took a short breather from work and jetted off for a vacation to the Maldives.

Now, ahead of the audio launch of Jailer in Chennai, he comes back to the city just in time. Rajinikanth reached Chennai by flight via Sri Lanka and travelled via Sri Lankan Airlines. His pictures were shared by the airlines in a tweet which read, “Superstar onboard! We are extremely thrilled to welcome aboard the legendary Rajinikanth on his trip from Maldives to Chennai. Looking forward to being part of your future journeys.”

A picture of Rajinikanth from the Maldives recently went viral on social media. He was spotted taking a stroll at a beach. Rajinikanth rarely appears at well-known tourist locations and typically escapes to the Himalayas for his spiritual pursuits. His Maldives vacation photo thus intrigued his fans. As Rajinikanth left the Chennai airport after landing, fans thronged to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. Fans gathered in numbers to take selfies with him. Rajinikanth obliged some of them and then made his way hastily towards his car. He was spotted wearing a casual white T-shirt and track pants.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer also stars major actors from other film industries like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar. Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan also appear in important roles. The movie is believed to narrate the story of how a dreaded gangster attempts a large-scale jailbreak but meets his match in a hardened and stiff jailer, who stands in the way of their success. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.