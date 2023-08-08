Ahead Of Jailer’s Release, Rajinikanth Leaves For A Trip To The Himalayas

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer is set to release on August 10. Ahead of its release, Rajinikanth is once again delving into his favourite escapade into the mountainous terrain. He left for the Himalayas early this morning, August 8, as per reports. He is expected to be away enjoying his time off for about a week and will reportedly return at a time the box office machines would be minting money from Jailer. Rajinikanth’s love for the Himalayas is a long-standing one. He acted in a movie named Baba in 2002. Its storyline was written by Rajinikanth himself. The Suresh Krissna-directorial had Rajinikanth playing a reincarnated version of a mystic Himalayan saint.

The movie touched upon deep philosophical themes and raised questions of existentialism. This spiritual theme didn’t work in favour of the film. Fans are used to Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life mass hero avatar. This deeply philosophical film Baba did not resonate with the audience and the film could not be a success. Baba showed a more spiritual and grounded side of the superstar, and his love for the Himalayas was deeply explored in the movie. When Rajinikanth was writing the story of Baba, he expressed his own fascination with the Himalayas as a place of rejuvenation.

Over the years, his love for the Himalayas has become quite well-known among his fans. Rumours suggest that after finishing each movie, Rajinikanth sets out on a mountainous adventure to the hills. His poor health since 2010 had caused him to take a sabbatical from this tradition. After the success of 2.0 (2018), Rajinikanth started it once again, only to be rudely interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic once again.

Jailer has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, whose last film Beast did not impress the audience. Jailer may be his chance for redemption. The pre-ticket sales for US premieres of the film have already broken records. The movie also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia. The music for Jailer has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.