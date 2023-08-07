Ahead Of Jailer's Release, Thalapathy Vijay And Rajinikanth Fans Spar Over Superstar Tag

The South Indian film industry is witnessing a wave of fervour as posters featuring Rajinikanth and Vijay, coupled with the slogan “My peak… Why are you afraid?" are generating intense discussions among fans and netizens alike. Rajinikanth, a stalwart of the South entertainment scene for decades, has been adorned with the title Superstar since as far back as 1978. But, a series of recent controversies have led to a heated debate revolving around this prestigious label.

The controversy was ignited during the Varisu audio launch when some enthusiastic fans of Thalapathy Vijay began referring to him as a superstar. Actor Sarath Kumar voiced his perspective, stating that Thalapathy Vijay has achieved the status of a superstar, a prediction he had long held. Subsequently, a flurry of social media posts from Vijay’s admirers argued passionately in favour of him being bestowed with the superstar title. This, in turn, sparked a fiery response from Rajinikanth’s supporters, leading to a passionate battle among the fan bases of the two actors for the revered designation.

In a recent development, Vijay’s fans dismantled a poster of superstar Rajinikanth in Madurai, adding fuel to the already raging rivalry between the fans of the two celebrated actors. Social media platforms have become a battleground of opinions, with resounding claims that the iconic Rajinikanth is the sole superstar of South cinema, accompanied by criticism directed at Sarath Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay.

Adding to the fervour, Superstar Rajinikanth addressed actor Vijay during the launch of the movie Jailer, citing the metaphor of an eagle and a cuckoo. This incited further tensions as Thalapathy fans responded with posters featuring both Rajini and Vijay, further intensifying the ongoing controversy.

As the conflict escalated, Rajinikanth’s fans retaliated by removing posters, creating a physical dispute between the ardent followers of the two actors. While expressing admiration and adoration for celebrities is a natural inclination, these incidents underscore the gravity of the issues that can arise when passions run high.

This sort of contentious scenario has unfolded before in the South Indian film industry. A similar clash occurred when fervent admirers of Ajith Kumar and Vijay engaged in a confrontation outside a cinema hall. Tensions escalated as posters of the movies Thunivu and Varisu were torn and damaged. The two films had been released simultaneously, igniting a fierce rivalry among fans of both Ajith Kumar and Vijay, as the movies vied for box office supremacy.