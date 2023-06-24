CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Ahead Of Jawan, Priyamani Recalls Dancing With Shah Rukh Khan In Chennai Express; 'He's The Sweetest Person Alive'

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 19:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani in a still from Chennai Express.

Priyamani and Shah Rukh Khan have previously collaborated for Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2013 action comedy Chennai Express was perhaps one of the most successful films of Rohit Shetty’s career. The film that broke several box office records was packed with bone-tickling jokes, power-packed action sequences and quirky songs. One of the tracks ‘1,2,3,4..’ also featured Priyamani shaking legs with King Khan. Now the actress has recalled the experience of dancing with the superstar especially since she’ll be seen alongside the actor in Atlee’s Jawan.

Priyamani told Gulte, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) was extremely sweet, very down to earth person. I mean, he’s the sweetest person alive. So, he came to me at one point because there were some particular steps which we had to repeat a couple of times. He said, ‘No, no darling, you go sit down, I will do it.’ I said, ‘No, sir, I’m okay. I love dancing, so I don’t mind dancing how many times you want me to dance. I can dance, no issues at all.’ Those were the best five nights of my life.”

Talking about another exciting incident from the sets, Priyamani shared that she not only played Kaun Banega Crorepati with SRK but also won a cash prize, “We did not sit down and chat, but we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me Rs 200. I won Rs 200 because my answers were right.”

Praising Shah Rukh Khan for his dedication towards his craft, Priyamani stated, “For us, once you finish work at two in the morning or six in the morning, you want to go back and sleep. But this man, after shoot, after pack up, he takes one of the assistants, they go to the sets or maybe his room and they practice.”

Jawan is truly a highly anticipated movie, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot.

About the Author
Yatamanyu Narain
Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. ...Read More
