Ahead Of Jawan's Trailer Launch, Shah Rukh Khan Fans Take Twitter By Storm; Check It Out

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. The recent update is that the trailer for the highly awaited film will be shown in theatres simultaneously with the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. While that is still a week away, Twitter went abuzz with fans and their excitement behind catching a glimpse of Japan’s trailer.

One of the fans tweeted, “No teaser, Direct theatrical Trailer will release with #MI7. Good decision as release is less than 2 months away. Get ready for Baadshah’s wildest and biggest mass film of his career. #JawanTrailer."

No teaser, Direct theatrical Trailer will release with #MI7Good decision as release is less than 2 months away.Get ready for Baadshah’s wildest and biggest mass film of his career. #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/39JmRsu6rn — Saddy (@king_sadashiva) July 3, 2023

Another one wrote, “#Jawan teaser will not come @iamsrk sir will surprise us by releasing direct trailer of Jawan . Here We Go #JawanTrailer."

#Jawan teaser will not come @iamsrk sir will surprise us by releasing direct trailer of Jawan . Here We Go #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/A2UNQNZsZL— ᎡϴᎽᎪᏞ ҒᏆᎡᎠϴႮՏ (@chalte_chalte1) July 3, 2023

Someone else said, “All eyes on Jawan trailer. We are ready #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan."

All eyes on Jawan trailer …We are Always ready for #JawanTrailer #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/fvUqvpydH5— Shahrukh Girlfriend (@Neeta11shahrukh) July 6, 2023

A fan tweeted, “#SiddharthAnand has set the bar so high for #atlee anna with this action block of #Pathaan. By distance this is the best action block ever in Bollywood Hope #Atlee beats this with #jawan #ShahRukhKhan #JawanTrailer."

#SiddharthAnand has set the bar so high for #atlee anna with this action block of #PathaanBy distance this is the best action block ever in Bollywood Hope #Atlee beats this with #jawan #ShahRukhKhan#JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/iySZHUC8Mw — SRKsKratos (@SRKsKratos) July 5, 2023

One of the tweets read, “#Jawan promotional material timeline 1st trailer, 2 songs in july followed by 2nd trailer, 1 song in august, then “GRAND PRE RELEASE EVENT" in September 1st week #JawanTrailer."

#Jawan promotional material timeline1st trailer, 2 songs in july followed by 2nd trailer, 1 song in august, then "GRAND PRE RELEASE EVENT" in September 1st week #JawanTrailer pic.twitter.com/mi1dUYwMWx— Adarsh (@iam_trulyAdarsh) July 6, 2023

According to several tweets posted by industry insiders, the anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie has begun, and the trailer for Jawan will be unveiled in theatres alongside the premiere of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. Although the specific date for the Jawan trailer release will be announced in a few days, it is confirmed that Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One is set to hit Indian theatres on July 12.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the official teaser of Jawan is going to be launched on either July 7 or July 15 and will be the biggest digital launch of all time. “Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee will launch the Jawan Teaser in a grand way. It will be the biggest digital launch of all time, and the teaser will blow everyone’s mind. It features Shah Rukh Khan like never before," a trade source told the portal. “The makers are looking to get a special guest to launch the teaser of Jawan in Chennai, and once that has been finalised, the date will also be. Hence, the variation currently whether it will be released on July 7 or 15," the report further read.

Rumours were rife that the film, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, would release on June 2 but last month, the Badshah of Bollywood revealed that one of his most-awaited films, have, indeed, been postponed to September 7, 2023. The film follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.