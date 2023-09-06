Ahead Of Sukhee Release, Shilpa Shetty Spotted Grooving To Punjabi Beats

Shilpa Shetty has captivated audiences with her dazzling stage performances and impeccable acting skills over the years. The actress is now actively promoting her upcoming film, Sukhee. Recently, she shared her excitement in anticipation of the trailer launch event. As she arrived at the venue, the paparazzi caught a joyful moment as Shilpa Shetty, unable to resist the infectious rhythms of the dhol drums, spontaneously broke into dance and shared hearty laughter.

In the video, when Shilpa Shetty exited the elevator, she was greeted by a band. She looked effortlessly stylish in a flowing white outfit, complemented by a matching blazer that added a touch of semi-formal elegance. To complete her look, she adorned herself with striking silver jewellery, including layered necklaces and bangles on one hand.

Her fans are simply in awe of her carefree and chill mood. In the comments section, one of them wrote, “Shilpa Shetty ..Always charming, elegant and beautiful," while another said, “This lady is full of life and shows whatever happens, show must go on and positive attitude can change anything and everything..mUch love and blessing."

Meanwhile, the trailer for her upcoming film, Sukhee, is out. The two-minute trailer tells the narrative of Sukhee (Shilpa Shetty), a housewife who desires to escape her mundane existence and travels to Delhi to enjoy herself with her friends. While the trailer appears to be funny and vibrant on the surface, against the backdrop, it addresses patriarchy and women’s liberation issues prevalent in society. It exemplifies how society expects women to just care for their families while putting their goals on the back burner. The tagline reads, “Get ready to be Bedhadak. Besharam. Beparwah."

Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi and written by her along with Radhika Anand, Paulomi Dutta, and Rupinder Inderjit. Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, Amit Sadh, Chaitanya Choudhury, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Kiran Kumar, and Vinod Nagpal star in this movie. The film will be released in theatres on September 22.

Shilpa was most recently seen in the action comedy film Nikamma, which also featured Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress will also appear in Prem’s Kannada action film KD— The Devil. Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, Sanjay Dutt, and V. Ravichandran also star in it. The pan-India film is planned to be released this year. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.