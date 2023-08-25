Ahead Of Wedding With Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her Definition of Love

Hold onto your seats because it seems like wedding bells are ringing for actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. After their engagement in May, rumours have been swirling that the couple has reportedly set a wedding date and finalised the location. Now just ahead of their wedding, Parineeti Chopra graced the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine and opened up about her notion of love and what elements in a relationship matter to her the most.

In an interview with the magazine, Parineeti Chopra claimed that her faith in love is inspired by her parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra. Her concept of love is rooted in unconditional loyalty and being there for each other in difficult times. She said, “My idea of love came from my parents; that’s the only love I know and understand. To me, love means undying loyalty, standing by each other in tough times, and most importantly, the absolute freedom to be yourself."

Parineeti Chopra further mentioned that she has a grounded idea of love and called herself a “practical" romantic. She added, “For me, real feelings are what matter, not crazy gestures. I always wanted a person who would be downright real with me."

Meanwhile, as per reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to get married next month on September 25. As per a source in Bombay Times, “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September."

According to reports, the wedding will take place in Rajasthan, but the reception celebration will be held in Gurugram. It was also claimed that the couple is considering having their wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, the same venue where Parineeti Chopra’s cousin Priyanka and Nick Jonas married in 2018. Further, an insider told Hindustan Times last month that the couple’s parents, Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha, had previously undertaken food-tasting sessions at several hotels in Gurugram.

Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She will also appear in The Great Indian Rescue, a survival thriller film that is slated to release in theaters on October 5, 2023. Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Sharma, Suniel Shetty, and Ravi Kishan also appear in this movie.