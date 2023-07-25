Air Hostess To Hairstylist, The Journey Of Maine Pyar Kiya Fame Pervin Dastur

Remember Salman Khan’s 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya? The chemistry between Salman and actress Bhagyashree is still remembered. And who can forget Pervin Dastur, who played Seema in the movie? The actress gained immense popularity for her stylish and negative character. But where is this former Salman co-star now?

In Maine Pyar Kiya, despite being in a supporting role, Pervin Dastur’s performance was noticed by everyone. Her short curly hair and stylish dresses made her stand out even against Bhagyashree’s look in the film. Pervin’s portrayal of Seema left a lasting impression on the audience’s hearts. In the movie, Seema was Mohnish Behl’s sister, who wanted to marry Prem Chaudhary (Salman).

Following the film’s success, Pervin also appeared in the 1997 movie Dil Ke Jharoke Main which unfortunately did not do well at the box office. Eventually, she decided to step away from acting. In an interview with ETimes, she revealed that she became a hairstylist later. The reason for leaving acting was the lack of substantial roles during that time, she added.

Pervin Dastur said, “I was getting offers with not much to do. I was also an air hostess for 15 years and dabbled in theatre. But hairstyling was always my passion, so I pursued it by studying in New York. Now, I have my little setup, and for the past 25 years, I have been a hairstylist."

In another interview with Bollywood Thikana, the actress shared that she never thought Salman would one day become a superstar. “No, I did not. I did not. I did not think the movie would be a hit. We had not thought of anything. We just worked together, enjoyed and had a good time," she added.

Pervin Dastur later tied the knot with Shahrukh Sirus Irani, a theatre artist, and the couple now has two daughters. She has made a name for herself as a renowned hairstylist, working with many prominent stars.