HOT! Aisha Sharma Ditches Her Bra as She Slips Into Crop Top For Sexy Photo Shoot; Neha Sharma Reacts

Actress Aisha Sharma, one-half of the popular Sharma sisters duo, is setting Instagram on fire with her latest sexy photo shoot. The actress took to the photo and shared a few photos from a recent sizzling photo shoot. In the gorgeous pictures, Aisha was seen wearing a white semi-sheer crop top and posing for the pictures. The actress appeared to have ditched the bra and posing in just a top and a pair of pants.

She left her curly locks loose and flashed her contagious smile for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Aisha wrote, “Stunner Alert." Her sister, actress Neha Sharma took to the comments section and praised Aisha. “Omg this Photograph us goals @aishasharma25 @mikedesir."

Fans also praised her. “Wow. How do you do this. Everyday you look better than the previous day. Amazing Aisha. Stunner indeed," a user wrote. Another added, “1 of the best pics ever seen by me. You are flawless!" “Taking the sexy bar to next level," a third comment read.

Aisha, on Saturday night, joined her sister Neha Sharma to attend Arpita Khan’s Eid party. For the festive night, Aisha was seen wearing a heavily designed blouse with a matching lehenga skirt. She completed the look with a pink dupatta. She sported a pair of statement earrings to finish the look.

Meanwhile, Neha was seen wearing a full-sleeve printed blouse with a white lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta. They posed together for the paparazzi before they made their way to the party.

Aisha Sharma first made her onscreen appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Ik Vaari. She then appeared in 2018 in Milap Zaveri’s action drama Satyameva Jayate opposite John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. Ever since then, she has been featured in multiple music videos including Harrdy Sandhu’s Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, Arjun Kanungo’s Rangrez, and more. Aisha has also collaborated with her sister Neha Sharma for the reality web show titled Shining with the Sharmas for the platform Social Swag.

