Aisha Sharma Flaunts Her Toned Body In White Top And Black Shorts As She Heads To Gym; Watch Video

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha Sharma is a well-known fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to hit the gym. She often gets clicked outside the gym with her sister but today she was seen alone. She posed for the camera before entering the building.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Aisha coming out of the car wearing a white top and black shorts. Her hair is tied in a bun style and completed her look with sneakers. She happily greeted shutterbugs who asked her for pictures. Her outfit perfectly accentuates her toned physique and black shorts that highlight her athletic prowess, Aisha effortlessly exudes a sense of determination and discipline. The video quickly went viral, with fans and followers commending her commitment to staying fit and motivated.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As social media platforms were flooded with the video, netizens couldn’t help but express their admiration for Aisha’s well-defined muscles and overall body strength.

Recently a video surfaced on social media in which Aisha and Neha were seen flaunting their gym outfits. While Aisha rocked a dark green bralette and paired it with black joggers and white sneakers, Neha Sharma looked gorgeous in the white and grey gym ensemble that she had matched with white sneakers and a white shirt.

Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyamev Jayate in 2018 in which she was seen alongside John Abraham. She has also been part of several music videos. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was most recently seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also starred Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Jogira Sara Ra Ra was released in theatres on May 26. The film received mixed reviews.